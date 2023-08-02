TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole a car and caused a chase.
Police said they have seen the two suspects before.
"There was a vehicle that, I think, was fraudulently purchased," said Sgt. Michael Fullbright with the Tulsa Police Department. "They had some interaction with police earlier, and again today, was spotted."
Fullbright said TPD used their helicopter to help track them down, as well as help from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
"They went eastbound on Highway 11, southbound on Highway 169 and got off on the 21st Street exit," he said.
Fullbright said officers were able to throw spike strips under the tires so two of the tires popped.
The suspects' car then crashed into the median on 21st and Memorial where they got out and ran off.
Police believe the suspects ran into a nearby apartment complex to hide, but have not yet found them.
This is a developing story.