TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a teenager was accidentally shot in midtown Tulsa Monday afternoon.
Police were seen at a vacation rental home near East 13th Street and South Harvard Avenue, where officers said three teens were at.
Investigators believe that a gun accidentally fired. TPD confirmed that the bullet went through the mouth of the teen and into his head.
Tulsa police say the victim is 15 years old and is currently stable, but in critical condition and in surgery.
The other two teens were questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.