Tulsa police say proactive victim helped officers catch suspected car thief

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- An attempted car break-in led to the discovery of an "avalanche" of crime in Tulsa, police said.
- Police said a man caught someone trying to get away with his car near Admiral Place and Sheridan Road.
- The victim stopped suspect Quintraious Marshall and held him until police got there, investigators said.
- Officers said Marshall had a key on him that belonged to another car he allegedly stole.
- They also found a suitcase filled with watches, cellphones and other stolen items. Police said Marshall admitted to having the stolen goods and stealing another car.
- Police said this arrest would not have been possible without the victim's proactivity.
