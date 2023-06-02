Tulsa police say one man is dead and another critical in shooting

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. for a shooting near East 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard.
Lieutenant Brandon Watkins says one victim is dead and another is in critical condition.
Tulsa police has confirmed that a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old were shot.
Officers are currently searching for a suspect connected to the shooting.
Police say if you know any information about this shooting to call 911.
Tulsa Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are currently working the crime scene and FOX23 will update this story as more details are confirmed.