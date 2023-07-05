Police lights
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they were kept busy during the Fourth of July. 
 
"The 4th of July is always busy, said Tulsa Police Department Public Information Officer Danny Bean. "A lot of calls, sometimes they're just … could be shots heard from fireworks, you know, a lot of calls come ringing in, especially over the 4th of July."

Officer Bean said those calls kept officers running through the night this year as well.

Another thing keeping officers and the Tulsa County Jail busy were those driving under the influence.

At least seven people were arrested on complaints of DUI in Tulsa County, but one arrest stands out from the rest.

Tulsa police say Daniel Mercedez Sosa ran a red light and injured a person in a car accident while driving under the influence.

Officers arrested Sosa around 6:30 a.m. on July 4 on complaints of DUI injury accident, operating a motor vehicle without a license, transporting an open container and failing to stop for a red light.

Sosa was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $3,900 bond.

We're still trying to learn more about the condition of the person injured and the exact circumstances of the accident that police say Sosa caused.

