Officer Bean said those calls kept officers running through the night this year as well.
Another thing keeping officers and the Tulsa County Jail busy were those driving under the influence.
At least seven people were arrested on complaints of DUI in Tulsa County, but one arrest stands out from the rest.
Tulsa police say Daniel Mercedez Sosa ran a red light and injured a person in a car accident while driving under the influence.
Officers arrested Sosa around 6:30 a.m. on July 4 on complaints of DUI injury accident, operating a motor vehicle without a license, transporting an open container and failing to stop for a red light.
Sosa was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $3,900 bond.
We're still trying to learn more about the condition of the person injured and the exact circumstances of the accident that police say Sosa caused.