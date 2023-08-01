TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa apartment complex near 71st and Mingo has been hit with multiple mail thefts, police said.
Officers said while thieves are stealing the mail, cameras are capturing them in the act.
Tulsa Police said a woman dressed in a red shirt, was stealing mail at the Woodland Oaks Apartment complex.
Officer Braden Hamilton said she came prepared.
"[She] takes out an unknown tool from her backpack and can be seen prying mail boxes open," Braden said.
Security guards from Empire Security sent FOX23 photos of three other people stealing mail, two of them look like they could be teenagers.
One of the women appears to have a small tool to jar the boxes open, in the photos.
We caught them on camera, we got here in eight minutes.
Joe Baucom said his security guys just missed them, but was able to get on the radio and find out they may have hit another place.
"We saw them at another property, the same vehicle, because we captured their vehicles and one of my guys was like, 'Hey we have that on our property,'" Baucom said.
Eventually, he said they tracked them down at a QuikTrip.
"They went in and got snacks," Baucom said.
Property management told FOX23 people are waiting for cars to go in and open the gate and then they sneak in behind them.
"They do this multiple times in a month," said it is just hard to catch sometimes.
But Tulsa Police Officer Braden Hamilton said thanks to social media, they are close to arresting this woman.
"I took that information and was able to put it out on our Tulsa Police Facebook page and actually get her identified," Braden said.