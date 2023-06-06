Officers responded to the Polo Club Apartments, near 41st and 129th East Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are responding to a shootout at an east Tulsa apartment complex. 

Officers responded to the Polo Club Apartments, near 41st and 129th East Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to police, one person was hit multiple times and is at the hospital in critical condition. 

Police also said one person is in custody.

Polo Club Apartments shooting

Someone who lives near apartment complex sent FOX23 video showing at least six patrol cars and an ambulance at the scene. 

The video shows EMSA transporting one person to the hospital. 

FOX23 has a crew there as well, working to get more information. 

More News