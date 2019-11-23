Tulsa police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police released video from officer body cameras that shows a deadly officer-involved shooting.
- Police shot and killed Luis Arreguin-Lara on October 27th.
- Police told FOX23 at the time that they stopped when they saw a car broken down near Harvard and Pine. They said a man, later identified as Arreguin-Lara came up to them on a bicycle and pulled a gun.
- Three officers opened fire, they're identified as Officer Dakokta Jones, Officer in training Cody Riley and Officer Justin McRee.
- Police said Arreguin-Lara was wanted for kidnapping, forcible sodomy, and sexual battery.
- WARNING: Viewers may find the content of the video disturbing. We have shortened the clip to begin as the subject arrives and end just before shots are fired.
