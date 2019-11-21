Tulsa police release new video of October chase

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police released body and dash cam video Wednesday of a high-speed chase that happened in October.
FOX23 brought you breaking news as the chase ended in East Tulsa. Police say the chase started in Tulsa, extended into Broken Arrow, then finally ended back in Tulsa.
The driver reached speeds of 90 miles per hour during the chase. The car is seen on dash cam cutting off other drivers and hopping curbs to attempt to outrun police.
Officers called off their chase from the ground when the helicopter took over surveillance. Officers eventually caught and tackled the driver when he tried to run from them.
Police say the suspect, Dallas Morton, had a juvenile record and was not allowed to have a gun. They found a gun in the car but he was the registered owner. He was arrested for eluding and illegal firearm charges.
