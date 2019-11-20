  • Tulsa police looking to find suspected 'serial burglars'

    By: Sara Whaley

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa police are looking to talk to two people in connection with several recent burglaries.
    • After the release of photos from a break-in at Skunk Growth Supply near 41st and Memorial, police got tips about who the man in the photos might be.
    • Investigators want to talk to Trevaun Wilson.
    • Police say Wilson is a person of interest in multiple break-ins.
    • They are also trying identify a second person pictured above.

