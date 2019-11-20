Tulsa police looking to find suspected 'serial burglars'

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police are looking to talk to two people in connection with several recent burglaries.
- After the release of photos from a break-in at Skunk Growth Supply near 41st and Memorial, police got tips about who the man in the photos might be.
- Investigators want to talk to Trevaun Wilson.
- Police say Wilson is a person of interest in multiple break-ins.
- They are also trying identify a second person pictured above.
