TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police are looking for a missing man considered to be endangered.
- Police say 36-year-old Andrew Helm had not been seen or heard from since November 3.
- Helm is a diabetic and it is not known if he has had his medications.
- Police say he was last seen walking near the Tulsa Hills shopping center around 6 a.m. November 3.
- Anyone with any information should call (918) 596-COPS.
