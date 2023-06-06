Police are searching for suspect after a shootout at the Polo Club Apartments, near 41st and 129th.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating to a shootout at an east Tulsa apartment complex. 

Officers responded to the Polo Club Apartments, near 41st and 129th East Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to police, one man was shot with a semi-automatic rifle multiple times and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officers say multiple shots were fired before the man collapsed in the street.

Police said one suspect is in custody and they are searching for another.

Andrea Delavega lives in the area and told FOX23 she rushed to help.

"I saw him run toward over there, I mean he couldn't even stand up by himself he had so many wound shots, three on his chest, one in his arm and one on his leg," Delavega said. "He was terrified, that’s all I can say, he was terrified. He was, all I could remember is him saying I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die and he was calling for his mom. I mean he was scared."


Police say the victim is a man in his 20s and he was shot five or more times.
 
"Multiple rounds were fired, multiple vehicles were struck and one person could lose his life tonight," said Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.
 
Vehicles were hit, a van and a car could be seen with smashed windows and bullet holes.
 
"Preliminary information indicates that there might have been a two-way shooting," Meulenberg said. "We’ve got some casings and evidence that would support that there was an exchange of gunfire. There’s a vehicle just over my left shoulder here that’s shot completely up, several rounds shot in that vehicle."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

