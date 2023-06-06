TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating to a shootout at an east Tulsa apartment complex.
Officers responded to the Polo Club Apartments, near 41st and 129th East Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, one man was shot with a semi-automatic rifle multiple times and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Police said one suspect is in custody and they are searching for another.
Andrea Delavega lives in the area and told FOX23 she rushed to help.
"I saw him run toward over there, I mean he couldn't even stand up by himself he had so many wound shots, three on his chest, one in his arm and one on his leg," Delavega said. "He was terrified, that’s all I can say, he was terrified. He was, all I could remember is him saying I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die and he was calling for his mom. I mean he was scared."
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.