Two in custody after standoff near 51st and Lewis

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police arrested two people after a standoff near 51st and Lewis on Tuesday.
- Police say they were chasing a person who then got out of their car and into Atlanta Terrace Apartments.
- Investigators told FOX23 the person they were looking for is a person of interest in a south Tulsa robbery and homicide from overnight.
- That person and another were taken into custody.
- MORE >>> Man found dead, tied up in south Tulsa apartment
