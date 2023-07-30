Tulsa Police Department raises more than $4000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma

(Courtesy of Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) raised more than $4,000 dollars for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

TPD said ‘Tip-A-Cop,’ was held Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, near 71st Garnett.

The event saw officers serving customers their food and drinks, and 100% of tips given to officers are going to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes, TPD said.

On Sunday, TPD announced they helped raise more than $4,000 dollars for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

“Our Officers had a great time helping deliver drinks and talk with Tulsans. We appreciate your support!” TPD said on social media.

