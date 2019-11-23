Tulsa police create unique challenge coin

TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- The Tulsa Police Homicide Unit now has its first created challenge coin. Challenge coins have become popular in fire departments, police departments and the military where they first started.
- The coin is a collaboration between graphic designer Maria Espalin and the homicide unit's Lt. Brandon Watkins.
- Watkins says they designed the coin with Tulsa in mind.
The Tulsa Police Homicide Unit now has its first created challenge coin.
Related Headlines
Challenge coins have become popular in fire departments, police departments and the military where they first started.
The coin is a collaboration between graphic designer Maria Espalin and the homicide unit's Lt. Brandon Watkins. Watkins says it was time to create a coin, especially with how many people visit. Officers and people from across the country know the group, especially since they've been featured on multiple occasions on First 48.
Watkins says they designed the coin with Tulsa in mind. On one side you'll find Tulsa's Art Deco represented in the heart of Downtown, as well as their badge. On the other, the design is a little deeper in meaning.
He says they chose to represent the unit with a comparison to Greek mythology. You'll see Charon, the ferryman most commonly known for taking souls across the rivers that divide the world of the living and the dead. Ferryman helps bring peace to those who have died, according to Watkins. He says this is a big part of what they do in their every day job- not only continue to investigate and solve murders to help bring peace for the victims, but for the families as well.
The coins will be handed out to visitors, other officers, and help in fundraising efforts to the Tulsa Police's Pipe and Drum band that plays for fallen officers.
Trending Stories
- School district asking debt collector to help with unpaid school lunch bills
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Metro Diner closes south Tulsa restaurant
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Myles Garrett accuses Mason Rudolph of using racial slur prior to brawl
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Utah woman challenges lewdness charges for going topless in front of stepkids
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}