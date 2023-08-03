TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say two men, Carlos Diaz and Carlos Maciel, for robbed a Walmart employee at gunpoint, stealing a PlayStation 5.
Officers say it happened July 7 at the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial.
"The employee gets the PlayStation 5 for them, at that time one of them produces the gun and puts it to the side of the employee and takes the PlayStation 5,” Lieutenant Justin Ritter said.
Ritter says Diaz and another person were shown on camera inside. He says, one of them spoke with the employee while Diaz pulled out a gun.
In the video, the two men run out the back of the store while the employee goes to call 911.
Ritter says Maciel was waiting in a car.
“Maciel ends up being the getaway driver. He knows what is going down and is at the back of the store when they run out,” said Ritter.
Police arrested Diaz in July, but Maciel was just arrested Wednesday, weeks after the crime. A teenaged suspect, who is being charged as an adult, was arrested Thursday.
Police say when they arrested Maciel, he was found with multiple guns.
“Maciel is taken into custody and the Crime Gun Division is able to recover three different pistols from the residence,” said Ritter.
Ritter, the lead robbery detective, is used to robberies but says this one sticks out to him.
“Rarely do we actually see someone actually use a gun on an employee inside the store to take the property,” he said.