TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says a man was arrested Friday after a deadly Sunday shooting.
TPD said they responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood near Pine and Lewis around 8 p.m. Aug. 27.
Friday, Sept. 1, Justin Trammel was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
According to TPD, witnesses said the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Kalvin Hulvey, was shot by someone on a miniature motorcycle.
"Upon arrival, officers located a victim down in the middle of the street, they provided medical aid and turned that care over to EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department upon their arrival shortly after," Tulsa Police Captain Matt Arnold said.
TPD said through their investigation they learned Hulvey was walking down the street with a woman when they said Trammel rode up, called Hulvey's name and shot him.
Hulvey was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TPD said.