Tulsa Police arrest man accused of midtown Tulsa stabbing

UPDATE (08/18; 4:22 p.m.) — Police have arrested Christain Lassaint in connection to a midtown Tulsa stabbing.
Investigators said Lassaint stabbed the victim during an argument. The victim took off, looking for help and that's where officers found him, around 3rd and Peoria.
When police returned to scene later in the morning on Friday, they found Lassaint and took him into custody.
TULSA, Okla. – A man is in the hospital after he was critically injured in a stabbing overnight in Tulsa, police said.
Police said they were called to 3rd and Peoria around 3 a.m. and later found a man critically injured with blood all over him.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.