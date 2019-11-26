  • Tulsa police are looking for a suspected copycat robber

    By: Sara Whaley

    TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police are investigating a robbery at a check-cashing business that could be the work of a copycat.

    FOX23 reported about a string of similar robberies over the past few weeks in Tulsa. Police arrested a suspect tied to multiple cases. They identified him as Andrew Scott Simmons.

    Police said after they arrested Simmons, another suspect surfaced. A man robbed the Check-N-Go store near 21st and Sheridan on Friday.

    Investigators said the suspect worked in a similar way by choosing the same type of business and using a note and gun to demand money.

    If you know who the suspect is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

