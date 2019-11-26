Tulsa police are looking for a suspected copycat robber

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police are investigating a robbery at a check-cashing business that could be the work of a copycat.
FOX23 reported about a string of similar robberies over the past few weeks in Tulsa. Police arrested a suspect tied to multiple cases. They identified him as Andrew Scott Simmons.
Related Headlines
Police said after they arrested Simmons, another suspect surfaced. A man robbed the Check-N-Go store near 21st and Sheridan on Friday.
Investigators said the suspect worked in a similar way by choosing the same type of business and using a note and gun to demand money.
If you know who the suspect is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
Trending Stories
- Dog found protecting 5 kittens on roadside, becomes social media star
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Two men kick down door, rob two people at south Tulsa apartment
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Federal agents seize 154 pounds of illegal Mexican bologna at border
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
'He picked the wrong house': New York bodybuilder, 82, fights back against break-in suspect
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}