'Tulsa Period Pantry' making sure girls have necessary items in time for school

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is trying to make feminine sanitary products more readily available for girls in schools.
The people behind The Tulsa Period Pantry said many girls are missing out on days of their education because they don’t have tampons or pads.
Cassie Celestain is putting together packets of period products to go to schools across the Tulsa area.
"We think of school supplies as pencils and rulers and index cards, right? For those middle school kids and high school kids, but we like to think that period products are just as important as those school supplies," Celestain said. "We need those girls to have those tampons, those pads, whatever they need so they can stay in school."
Celestain is the president of the Tulsa Period Pantry.
She said, nationally, 1 in 4 girls miss school because they don’t have period products and it has an affect on their education.
"What it really is, is girls don’t have supplies for their whole period, and so if you think about one in four girls missing school due to not having supplies, that can be anywhere from one to five days a month they’re missing," she said. "So as you can imagine, that accumulates over time and over their education. So it’s vitally important that girls have period products and staying in school and getting all of that education."
From tampons to pads since January the Tulsa period pantry says they’ve collected around 29 thousand products to give out
Celestain says the Tulsa Period Pantry is partnered up with 23 schools at the moment and their volunteers package up donations of tampons – pads and reusable cups for the start of the school year
She said she wants people to get over the embarrassment of talking about the issue so girls can get the help they need.
"This is definitely a hidden problem," she said. "Most people don’t know that this an issue at all. One, there’s a lot of taboo or negativity around menstruation and periods so people, girls who are struggling, they don’t want to share that they don’t have the products that they need."
They said they’re looking for more donations and also volunteers. If you’d like to help, click here.