TULSA, Okla. — A local orchestra performed the final concert of their third season on Friday night.
On Friday Tulsa Peoples’ Orchestra performed ‘Harmony: A Human Experience’, the final concert of their third season.
The event took place in downtown Tulsa had music, poetry, dance and storytelling. There was also a silent auction.
"We wanted to bring all types of people together just to enjoy being human together. This would be the culmination of about three years of Tulsa Peoples’ Orchestra's existence,” Benjamin Ray, the founder and conductor of Tulsa Peoples’ Orchestra’s said. “We were created to be for Tulsa’s people to bring people together to create wonderful music and just create moments.”
>>>MORE: Woody Guthrie Center opens new disco exhibit
Ray said the orchestra has grown a lot since it was formed.
“From just being one person in a room thinking of this idea to see how many community members have formed together to do one thing and to help this orchestra be able to play here and play in the city, 18 times through the city, it’s just, I don’t know if I could do this anywhere else but Tulsa,” Ray said.
Ray said he was happy to be there and be leading.
“Tulsa Peoples’ Orchestra is different because we make music for people, we don’t use people to make music, it’s a big difference,” he said.