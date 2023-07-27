TULSA, Okla. − Most Tulsa city parks that had closed after the Father’s Day wind storm have reopened, including Woodward Park and Mohawk Park, the City of Tulsa announced.
Some of the Oxley Nature Center trails, however, remain closed. Some parks have areas that are still fenced off for safety during active cleanup. Park visitors need to avoid those areas until barriers are removed, Tulsa Parks said.
All City recreation centers, pools and splash pads are operating on their usual schedules.
Most of Tulsa’s 135 city parks suffered some damage from the Father’s Day wind storm last month, with total damages estimated at $2.4 million. Tree damage was reported at 111 parks, 71 of which had large trees down. The largest downed tree was 5 feet in diameter.
The storm knocked down an estimated 300 trees throughout the Tulsa Parks system. The sum of the size of trees that were lost would equal a singular tree with a diameter of at least 570 feet, 1½ times the length of a football field.
Progress is being made in cleanup at Tulsa Parks. Debris removal is complete at 17 parks, and 35 parks are ready for brush removal. The remainder of parks are in varying stages of cleanup.
In addition to tree damage, there were 70 instances of facilities damage including roofs, light poles, shelter damage and fences.