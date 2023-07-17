Tulsa nonprofit The Common Good selected by program to receive free sports equipment

TULSA, Okla. — The Common Good, a Tulsa nonprofit that provides children who live in Northwest Tulsa with sports programs and mentoring services, has been selected by the “Good Sports Portfolio Program” to receive much-needed sports equipment over the next five years.
FOX23 stopped by their community center near South 49th West Avenue and West Archer Street to learn more about the programs they offer for kids and adults.
The Common Good provide kids who live in the 74126 zip code with opportunities to learn how to play sports. FOX23 visited during “open gym” on Monday, but learned they have sports teams that teach kids more than just athleticism.
Coach Travis Galbreath helps oversee the coaches at The Common Good’s Community Center.
“We give everyone a chance,” he explained. "[We] encourage them to get on a team.”
There’s the spring soccer session, and the Little Hoppers Program, introducing young students to the fundamentals of basketball.
The Tulsa nonprofit believes in promoting girls in sports, and their teams are co-ed.
The Common Good has been selected by the Good Sports Portfolio Program to receive sports equipment over the next five years, all at no cost!
“Being a nonprofit, it’s challenging sometimes to get the equipment that we need, and this gift of five years of athletic equipment is priceless,” said Daniel Tardibono, the marketing director for The Common Good.
They also offer seniors fitness classes in the morning.
