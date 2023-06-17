TULSA, Okla. — The nonprofit Birthright Living Legacy hosted their second annual awards banquet called Fatherhood Love Lottery Sweepstakes just before Father's Day at Venue 918.
Founder and Executive Director Marquess Dennis explained the mission of Birthright Living Legacy.
"Create a community of fathers to be able to create positive parenting cycles. And so, we're just trying to reach as many fathers as possible to help them have an active role in in their lives,” Dennis said.
"We validate the value of that fathers bring to parenting,” Dennis also said.
Fifty-nine fathers were nominated for having a positive impact on their families. Five of those nominees walked away from the gala with their share of $17,000 in prizes.
Osage Nation Congressman Eli Potts received a special award for his work helping other dads get more paid paternity leave.
"One of the first things I fought for as Congressman was extending that time for other parents. So, we went from 8 hours of leave for a new father to 40 hours,” Potts said.
Potts says the most important part of being a dad is being present and that the rewards of fatherhood are worth the effort.