Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE...SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES... At 1156 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Mannford to 2 miles northwest of Kellyville to 3 miles southeast of Bristow, moving east at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS MOVING INTO THE WESTERN TULSA METRO. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Sand Springs... Bristow... Owasso... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Catoosa... Mannford... Drumright... Kiefer... Beggs... Sperry... Mounds... Kellyville... Oilton... Depew... Jennings... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 232. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing destructive winds. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 329 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CRAIG CREEK MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, HUGO, MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, PRYOR, SAPULPA, STIGLER, TULSA, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.