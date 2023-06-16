Tulsa nonprofit helps men become better fathers, prepares for its 'Super Bowl' this holiday weekend.

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit whose mission is to help men become better fathers is preparing for what it calls the “Super Bowl” of fatherhood this Father’s Day weekend.
Birthright Living Legacy will be hosting its second “Fatherhood Love Lottery Sweepstakes”, a celebration honoring local dads on Saturday night in Tulsa.
“We are getting ready for the Super Bowl of Fatherhood,” noted Marquess Dennis, the Executive Director of the Tulsa nonprofit. “To celebrate the fathers that are doing the right thing all year long, and they’re nominated by their friends, their family, their peers, to be highlighted for all the hard work they’re doing.”
On Saturday night, five fathers out of the 59 who were nominated, will be honored at an evening gala for the positive impact they’re having on their families.
Birthright Living Legacy describes its mission as celebrating and supporting fathers by equipping them with the tools and resources to lead successful families.
Dennis said the biggest takeaway after completing the coursework is that men have been able to accept the fact that they don’t have to be perfect.
“The more that they can be their authentic selves, that helps their kids have a lot of security, a lot of just joy to be able know that they’re made in a very unique way," Dennis said. “When they go into schools and when they go into workplaces fully confident in knowing who they are and whose they are, it helps them to be able to contribute in a way that normally they never will.”
Married father of two, Timothy Butler, has been taking part in the nonprofit’s “Courageous” meetings for men for the past seven months.
“I’ve learned the importance of adding to your love bank and setting the atmosphere for your house as a man,” Butler noted. “Now you have to learn, 'Do I want to be right, or do I want to be righteous?”
Butler and his wife Brandee will be celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary in October. Both have their master's degrees and co-own a business.
As a spouse, Brandee noted that she recognizes the importance of men supporting one another.
“When it comes to fathers and men being together, they understand the unique problems that fathers have and men have in that dynamic," she said.
The Butlers said they plan to attend Saturday night’s gala honoring fatherhood.
