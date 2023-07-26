TULSA, Okla. − The Common Good, a Tulsa non-profit, is sponsoring a Uniform Drive to provide new school uniform tops for Tisdale Elementary students.
With most uniform tops priced under $10 each, The Common Good hopes fellow Tulsans will step up to support their goal of donating 200 new uniform tops to the local elementary school.
“Many of our families in this community face financial difficulties and we are looking to ease that burden by providing as many students as we can with a new uniform top,” said Gretchen Guillette, Director of Community Partnerships. “Even one uniform top will help a family in the 74127 zip code prepare for a successful school year.”
The Northwest Tulsa nonprofit has set up an online wish list for those interested in sponsoring a uniform for PreK to 5th graders who may need a little extra help getting ready for the new school year. Those interested in contributing to the uniform drive can go online to www.bit.ly/tisdaleuniforms to purchase one or more uniform tops now through August 10.
The Common Good exists to work for the common good of families in northwest Tulsa. Their primary goal is to relationally provide resources, services and opportunities for the children and youth in the 74127 zip code so they may overcome the social and economic challenges they face.