Tulsa Native American film company partners with Sesame Workshop

TULSA, Okla. — Pursuit films in Tulsa is a local, Native-owned film company. They are well known for their work with Cherokee Nation Film Office and their work filming, "Osiyo: Voice of the Cherokee People."
They have won several Emmys, and begun a partnership with Sesame Workshop last year.
“Last year, Sesame Workshop reached out to us about the Whole Healthy Life Initiative and we were commissioned to do some documentary work on two young Native American children,” said Jeremy Charles, Pursuit Films founder, writer, director and producer.
Charles said Sesame reached out to them about filming documentaries covering healthy living in Native American culture.
“Not only healthy eating, activity, but also a healthy way of life incorporating their cultures,” Charles said.
Charles said their company has always focused on Native American representation.
“When we began, we knew we wanted to focus on indigenous representation in film. That was our mission and is still our mission to this day,” Charles said.
They were excited when Sesame reached out for this partnership.
“I think that sesame tries to depict everyone in this melting pot of America and this is another community they want to represent,” Charles said.
Currently, they’re working on a third project about grief.
“You know, incorporating indigenous culture into the grieving process, it's different for every community, you know,” Charles said.
Charles said the documentaries are just as much for the parents as they are the children.
“As a part of our initiative, it's kind of a co-watching situation where parents and children can kind of enjoy the same content,” Charles said.
He said they look forward to working together in the future.