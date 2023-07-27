TULSA, Okla. — One week from today, Tulsa National Little League’s "Team Oklahoma" will be competing in the Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas.
For the first time in Tulsa National’s 42-year Little League Baseball history, its 12-player roster for the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series includes a female player, Carrie Weikel.
FOX23 stopped by Bixby High School late Thursday afternoon before practice got underway.
Team Oklahoma is one of eight teams competing in the Southwest Regional Tournament that begins on August 3.
Their “all star squad” has players from Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks and Tulsa.
Twelve-year-old Carrie Weikel attends Jenks Middle School.
Weikel said her love of baseball started at the age of 3, when she started playing tee ball in preschool.
Her selection to Tula National Little League All Star squad means she’ll travel to Waco, Texas next week with her teammates to play in the Southwest Regional Tournament.
She said she thinks Team Oklahoma may go further this year.
“I think we have a good chance,” Weikel said. “Last year, they kind of ran out of pitching and I think everybody on our team can pitch, so I think that’s really good. We have depth in our lineup, and hitting I think is going to be really good, fielding is really good too.”
We also spoke with her coach, Andrew Stephens, about what it’s like having a female baseball player on the team.
“To be honest, it’s been one of those things that we don’t necessarily even notice,” he said. “We’ve got twelve kids that are all really good, they’re having a blast playing with each other. These are kids from all over the Tulsa area that are getting to play with each other for the first time, so she’s just one of the teammates.”
We also asked Coach Stephens about Weikel’s skillset.
“She will be a person that we are hoping to pitch,” he noted. “She’s a potential third baseman outfielder, she’s a good player, she earned her way onto this team.”
We asked Stephens if this year’s team may go further than last year.
“That’d be pretty incredible,” he said. “Last year’s team had a lot of success, got all the way to the championship game. We’re hoping so, we’ve got a good team and we’re going to go down there and compete and see how it all shakes out.”
Last year, Team Oklahoma made national headlines during the Little League World Series Southwest Region Championship for Isaiah Jarvis’ “hug," an act of sportsmanship after a fastball hit Jarvis under the bill of his helmet, grazing his cheekbone.
This year’s Team Oklahoma will play Arkansas in the first round of the Little League Southwest Regional on Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m.
The double elimination tournament concludes on August 8, with the winner representing the Southwest Region at the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.