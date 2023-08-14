TULSA, Okla. — Francetta Mays said her mission is to help people, especially those in Tulsa.
Which is why she joined the NAACP's Tulsa chapter.
"There was not a functioning NAACP prior to me coming on as a member," she said.
Last fall, she ran for president for the Tulsa chapter. She won and got right to work, helping daycares in north Tulsa.
FOX23 told you previously about daycare owners claiming they were being harassed by state employees.
Mays said she has also been fighting to help those searching for answers after loved ones were killed.
She said she's now receiving harassment from the Oklahoma NAACP Chapter President Anthony Douglas.
Douglas is claiming she's not the president in Tulsa as she didn't register to run correctly.
"Based off of a presumption that he had that I had not completed my job," Mays said.
Mays said everything was filed correctly. She even played an audio recording between her and the NAACP's national office.
Mays said the alleged harassment didn't stop there.
She said the Tulsa chapter was scheduled to have a networking and health informational event at one of the local universities when she received a call saying the university was canceling it.
She added the state chapter called the university saying it wasn't a NAACP event.
"When the lady from the college called me, I said, 'ma'am I'm sorry you have to be involved in this,' but I sent her my credentials as president," Mays said. "She sends be me back this 'cease and desist' letter Anthony Douglas sent them and said he'd remove me from office, I'm at the point of defamation."
Mays said Douglas is trying to tear apart her character and the Tulsa chapter.
FOX23 reached out to Douglas and the national NAACP and have not heard back.