TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced that Tulsa Municipal Court will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, starting on Sept. 7.
There will be three separate dockets at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the City said. There will also be a Spanish interpreter at no cost.
“Programs like Night Court are a testament to our commitment to providing more convenient and accessible options for interacting with the City,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I want to thank our Court Administrator Cheri Harvell and her entire team for putting this program together.”
The City said Thursday Night Court will have a cashier’s window, so people can make citation payments after 5 p.m. on Thursdays. People can also get court documents needed for compliance letters to reinstate their licenses at Thursday Night Court.
The City also said people can also get on or extend payment plans.
Starting Aug. 1, people can contact Tulsa Municipal Court to see if their citation qualifies for Night Court and schedule a date if it does, the City said.
>>>MORE: City officials gather for Improve Our Tulsa campaign kickoff before August 8 vote
According to the City, people with correctible citations, such expired tag, insurance, and driver’s license, can email their documents to nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org and bring them on their scheduled court date. “Prior approval is required to confirm the scheduled court appearance,” the City said.
“We are excited to introduce Night Court to our community,” Harvell said. “We understand that citizens may face time constraints during regular court hours, and this initiative aims to address their needs while providing a more accessible justice system for all. Our commitment is to ensure a seamless and efficient process, helping citizens easily resolve their citations.”
Harvell said this will allow people to take care of their court business at a convenient time.
The City said they have improved the Court’s outdoor lighting to improve safety and ease of access during the extended hours. Street parking will also be available for free after 5 p.m. on weekdays.
For more information about Night Court, or to schedule an appearance, call Court Records at 918-596-1625 during business hours or email nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.