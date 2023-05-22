TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Municipal Court is offering amnesty sessions for people with outstanding traffic and parking citations, according to the City of Tulsa.
Traffic Citations
On June 3 and June 10, people can pay their traffic citations in full without any late or warrant fees. They can also request to see a judge and set up a payment plan.
If you have a citation for having no or expired driver’s license, tag or insurance, you should bring proof of current, active status insurance to be considered for a low or no-cost dismissal.
People can pay in person or request to see a judge at Municipal Court, near 6th and Civic Center, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3 and June 10.
Parking Citations
From June 5 through June 16, people can pay their parking citations without late fees. They can also request a meeting with a judge to set up a payment plan.
Parking citations can be paid from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Municipal Court.
They can also be paid at City Hall, near 2nd and Cincinnati, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To arrange a meeting with a judge, people must visit Municipal Court and request to see a judge to get added to the docket and establish a payment plan.
The City encourages anyone who cannot afford to pay their citations to contact the Financial Empowerment Center at 918-802-7297. This service offers free one-on-one financial counseling.
People with physical disabilities can use the north side turnabout drive for easy access if they are being dropped off. If driving by car and parking, they can use the east door of the building on the parking level, where they will be escorted by elevator.
Anyone with specific accessibility concerns or who needs additional assistance is encouraged to contact Municipal Court staff beforehand.
For more information about Municipal Courts and upcoming amnesty opportunities, click here.