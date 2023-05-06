Henryetta man in critical condition after mini dirt bike accident

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash I-244, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said it happened around 5:10 p.m. on I-244 at the I-44 west split.

Steven Dow, a 63-year-old Tulsa man, was driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on I-244 in the inside lane, OHP said.

OHP said Dow changed lanes for an unknown reason and hit a Toyota Corolla that was in the outside lane.

According to OHP, Dow was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

OHP is still investigating the cause of this collision.

