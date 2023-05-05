UPDATE | May, 4, 2023 | 12:30 p.m.: A Tulsa Most Wanted suspect from July 2022 has been arrested.
Christopher "Quartertop" Price made the Tulsa Police Department's weekly list last year in connection to a 2007 homicide.
Tulsa Police Lieutenant Brandon Watkins says TPD's Warrants Unit captured Price Wednesday night.
According to court documents listed on OSCN, Price has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon, and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) released their Weekly Most Wanted in hopes of tracking down Christopher “Quartertop” Price.
TPD said Price is a homicide suspect in the homicide of Terrace Buckner, who was shot and killed on April 17, 2007.
[DOWNLOAD: Free FOX23 News app for alerts as news breaks]
Detectives say witnesses told them several shot were fired into Buckner’s car near 10400 E. Hwy 51, which lead to his death.
TPD said Price is charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill and the use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Price to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, you can remain anonymous when calling.