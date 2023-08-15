TULSA, Okla. — Six-year-old Mi'lahnie works out three times per week at Above & Beyond Gymnastics Center in Tulsa.
“Lahnie is just the sweetest girl. She comes in the gym, she works hard, she’s just one of those girls that’s best friends with everybody,” said co-owner Cindy Heisterberg.
“She’s really powerful. So tumbling and vault are some of her strong suits when it comes to gymnastics,” said her team coach Bethany Marcotte.
Since Mi’lahnie started the sport, the competitive gymnast has been adding more elements than she signed up for.
“Mi’lahnie has literally been with me every step of the way on top of being in the gym,” said her mom, Tityana Henry.
Henry has battled medical issues that nearly took her life last year.
“I have autoimmune right now. About a year ago I went sepsis. We don’t know why, we still don’t know why exactly,” Henry said.
Since that time, she has been in and out of the hospital, even Facetiming to be able to see her daughter practice.
Mi’lahnie said she likes to bake with her mom and give her hugs.
While balancing those burdens is something Mi’lahnie has handled, there’s talk of her leaving the sport she loves so she can stick close to her mom.
Co-owner Cindy Heisterberg said that even though Above & Beyond Gymnastics Center offers tuition scholarships, expenses can add up quickly. Those expenses include competition and travel, things not easy to come by for a single mom working three jobs and battling medical issues.
“I’ve just seen how hard that Mi’lahnie’s mom works, both physically from jobs and then also making sure that Mi’lahnie is well taken care of,” Heisterberg said.
As a USA Gymnastics competitor, Mi’lahnie has to train a minimum of nine hours per week to develop her skills.
If you’d like to help Mi’lahnie stay competitive, you can reach out to Above & Beyond Gymnastics Center at 918-764-8638.
“As long as they let us know it is for Mi’lahnie, we will make sure that gets applied directly to her account just to help with those competitive expenses,” Heisterberg said.
To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.