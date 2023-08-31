She said her two boys with autism cannot walk to school by themselves and a bus route was not given to them. She also is without a vehicle herself.

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mom of two children with special needs said she is fed up with Tulsa Public Schools because of a lack of bus transportation.
 
Ashley Cooper, a mother of twins who are both autistic, said she's beyond frustrated with Tulsa Public Schools because her kids have been without a bus since the first day of school. 
 
Cooper's family is without a car, she added.
 
"They told me, your sons will get on the same bus. They'll have the same bus route. Cool, that's right at the corner. The first day, a bus never came. They were three hours late," she said.
 
Cooper said she anticipated them to meet at the corner of their apartment complex, like last year, and go to East Central Middle School, which is more than one mile away.
 
Cooper said she had to quit her job so she could walk her kids to school everyday.
 
"I walk my kids to and from school every day. I have four little ones. That's draining. I can't keep a job because I got to go to school," she said.
 
Cooper isn't the first parent FOX23 has heard from about families with special needs kids who are without transportation in the district.
 
Last week, the station received an email correspondence with a parent and the district saying more than 200 special education students are without buses.
 
The district addressed the situation  in a statement:
 
"Due to a few last-minute staff changes, the programs and locations for some of the District's exceptional learners had to be updated shortly before the start of school last week. Accommodating transportation for these students also impacted the routes of other students. Thanks to the rapid problem solving of team members from our Transportation, Special Education, and Communications teams, all families affected by these route changes received emails and/or phone calls before the first day of school on August 17."
 
The district said all students impacted were reprogrammed.
 
However, Cooper, who still has to walk her kids to school, said the school told her to let the boys walk by themselves.
 
"When we walk to the school they're touching the grass. My sons got an obsession with rocks. They grab rocks. They don't pay attention to the streets or the cars. They can't focus that long to do it, but let the school say they can walk. How can they if they can't focus? You're going to get my kids hurt," Cooper said.
 
The district said they are double checking to make sure every student is accommodated at East Central.
 
Cooper said if they can't give her twins a bus, she wants them to virtually learn until the district can fix the issue. 

More News