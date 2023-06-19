TULSA, Okla. —Power outages in the Tulsa metropolitan area have affected school activities on Tuesday, June 20.
Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) said they will be closed on Tuesday, June 20 due to the power outages, safety and accessibility. This includes district offices, school sites, Summer Café and all programming at all sites.
Diploma pick up will also be delayed, TPS said.
TPS said the decision to close will be made on a day-by-day basis, and asks that people check their social media and website for updates.
The Tulsa Board of Education meeting will continue as planned at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Union Public Schools
Union Public Schools (UPS) said Union Summer School and Camps will reopen on Tuesday.
UPS also said all secondary and elementary summer school classes, extended school year services and elementary summer camps at Union will reopen Tuesday.
Jenks Public Schools
Jenks Public Schools (JPS) said some activities will be canceled or relocated on Tuesday.
The Early Childhood Center will be closed on Tuesday.
Summer Camp/Childcare at Northwest Elementary, Summer Literacy at Northwest Elementary, Camp Discovery at Northwest Elementary and Difference Makers at East Elementary are all open.
The Summer Feeding Program will be open at Northwest Elementary and closed at the High School Dining Hall.
Secondary Summer School, Summer Leadership Academy and Superintendent's Scholar Program have all been relocated to Jenks Middle School.
Extended School Year (ESY) has been canceled for June 20.
Stunt Camp and Cheer Camp have been relocated to East Elementary gym.
Girls Basketball ORU Team Camp and Boys Basketball ORU Team Camp have been relocated to Jenks Middle School.
JPS said if your child was riding a bus to attend a summer activity, transportation will continue as normal.
JPS also said if you need to reach someone at your student’s site, call 918-607-0142.
Sand Springs Public Schools
Sand Springs Public Schools (SSPS) said summer programming will be canceled during June 20 to June 23.
“This includes the Sandite Summer Café, CPHS Summer School, PSS: Surviving a Sandite Safari (Garfield), Sandite Summer Camp (Pratt), Sandite Summer Reading Academy (Garfield), and athletics camps,” SSPS said.