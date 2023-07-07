TULSA, Okla. — A huge win in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
A Tulsa medical lab played a big role in studying the drug the FDA fully approved showing it slows the disease’s progression. Central States Research has been part of the AHEAD Study.
“It’s been in research for many years, and it’s finally approved for people already with a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer’s,” said Central States Research Study Manager Christy Lisenbee.
The Alzheimer’s prevention study started in March of 2020. Out of more than 250 participants in Tulsa, 18 people qualified to take the drug that’s now FDA approved, giving others with early onset Alzheimer’s a feeling of hope.
“We're finally entering into this era of treatment where we do have the first drug that is proved to treat this disease,” said Jacob Guinan, Community Outreach Coordinator with the Tulsa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Study Manager Christy Lisenbee’s interest in studying Alzheimer’s started 18 years ago when she worked alongside late Dr. Ralph Richter. He started memory related clinical trials in Tulsa 40 years ago. His picture is displayed in Central States Research office.
”He would be so proud and so excited that we’ve made this breakthrough,” Lisenbee said.
The approval means Medicare and insurance will cover a hunk of the drugs cost. Lisenbee said they’re still testing people to see if the new Alzheimer’s medication is an option for them.
“It’s a blood amyloid plaque test. If they’re positive, we move on to the screen process,” Lisenbee said.
Tulsa’s chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association works closely with families who are in different stages of their Alzheimer’s journey.
“What that means for families we serve is hopefully more time where they can enjoy their life, take part in activities that are important them. More graduations, more birthdays, more things they get to be a part of,” Guinan said.
The medical breakthrough is bringing a new vision to the battleground with one step closer to the finish line.
“Hopefully after this study is over we can prove prevention and before people show signs and symptoms we can identify biologically they’re more prone, treat them with the Leqembi, and prevent the development altogether which would be amazing,” Lisenbee said.