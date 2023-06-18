Mayor Bynum
Lara Saavedra

TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum signed a disaster declaration for the City of Tulsa after overnight storms knocked out power to many residents. 

“In many areas of the city, we see tornado-level damage, but over a broader area than you would typically see in a tornado,” Bynum said in a press conference on Sunday.

Tulsa city crews have been working to clear roads for much of the day. Residents can call 918-596-9488 to report any trees that are blocking streets.

“The greatest challenge we will face in the days ahead relates to our electric grid,” Bynum said. “PSO is estimating around 200,000 customers are without power. This includes most City government facilities, cellular transmission towers, and utility infrastructure.”

Photos: Storm Damage in Tulsa

