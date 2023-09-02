TULSA, Okla. – Tributes poured in on Saturday after the death of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was announced on his website.
“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death.
Buffett was widely known for his song 1977 song “Margaritaville” which inspired a string of restaurants and resorts around the country, including one in Tulsa.
“I had the chance to thank Jimmy Buffett for his investment in Tulsa when Margaritaville opened,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynym said in a social media post “He was everything a fan would hope him to be: friendly, laid back, humble, funny - and he was excited to be partnered with the Muscogee Creek Nation in our community.”
Jimmy lived his life like his songs: from beaches to boats to bars, sailing, surfing, and flying, he knew how to have fun and cared deeply about bringing everyone else along with him for the ride, Margaritaville said in a statement. When he flashed that signature smile one-on-one or to 100,000, somehow you just felt happy to be in his orbit.
“We celebrate his life, believe his spirit lives on like a never-ending encore, and will see his radiant smile and that twinkle in his eye when we look towards the sun and will continue to share his way of life wherever, whenever we can,” the statement goes on to say. “Fins Up Forever.”