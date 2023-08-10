TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday he hopes the state and Tulsa Public Schools can find common ground in order to improve the outcome of Tulsa children.
“I'm greatly concerned about the discussions going on around Tulsa Public Schools,” Bynum said.
The City of Tulsa as a municipal government has no official say in what happens to TPS but Bynum said he is offering himself up as a middleman to try to bring together State Superintendent Ryan Walters, TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, and the TPS Board of Education to find a solution to address everyone’s concerns.
“Where is the disagreement between the two on how we make TPS better and where is the common ground there? “Bynum said.
This week tension reached a high point with Walters saying Gist needs to be fired and Gist saying Walters is denying the district proper due process on accreditation in order to initiate a state takeover.
“What we know about when there's a government takeover of an elected school board and mostly it’s not successful,” Gist said.
Walters said all options are on the table from making the district unaccredited to the possible revoking of Gist’s license that would give Walters the ability to hand-pick his own leader of the state’s largest school district.
Community leaders opposed to any action by Walters have taken to social media to claim downgrading accreditation could lead to economic issues and a dip in property values.
“Ultimately the only thing I care about in all of this is that kids in Tulsa are getting the best education possible,” Bynum said. “If we can find common ground between local and state leadership that makes that possible then I think that's a win for everybody involved.”
Bynum also went on social media and said he is concerned the focus is getting more on political differences and led on actually educating and improving outcomes for Tulsa children.
Walters said he has not been too specific about what action he'll recommend on TPS to the state board on August 24th because the district continues to submit data and paperwork that he has yet to review that could impact his decision.