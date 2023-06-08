Tulsa man struggling after new rental home is burglarized

TULSA, Okla. — On the day he was supposed to move in, Oliver Sparks said he found out someone had broken into the house he rented.
Sparks thinks the thieves forced their way into the garage, broke a window and climbed through.
He said they stole the home's appliances and ripped out the water heater, leaving water pouring from the connecting pipes onto the floor.
He said the front door was unlocked.
Sparks said he reached out to the property management company, Keyrenter, and they told him they would try to make things right.
Almost a week later, Sparks let FOX23 inside the house to see the progress.
The broken window hadn't been repaired, and the stove and refrigerator were still missing.The water heater had been replaced, but water damage to the flooring had not been repaired.