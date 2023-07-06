TULSA, Okla. -- It was a petrifying, early morning on July 5 for a man, woman and baby living in a unit at Cedar Lane Apartments, when they were startled by the sound of someone beating on their front door.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says that the victims told police that Mario McBee had broke the door frame and got into their apartment. McBee reportedly lives nearby.
According to the victims, McBee had a knife and was waving the weapon and threatening them.
"He’s wielding a knife, swinging a knife at them," TPD Officer Danny Bean said. "But they’re able to get to the bedroom."
The couple told police that they were able to barricade themselves in the back bathroom with their baby.
That didn't stop McBee, as he attempted to force open and stab the bathroom door several times with a knife.
McBee was unable to break through the only barrier between himself and the victims. He gave up and ran from the apartment.
Police were called around 4:50 a.m. to the apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan to a burglary in progress.
When TPD arrived they located McBee on the property and took him into custody.
McBee was arrested for 1st Degree Burglary and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The suspect will be tried in Tribal or Federal court.