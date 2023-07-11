TULSA, Okla. — Dwayne Webster was shot three times in late June right outside his home after he says he was breaking up a fight.
“One hit here and come out here and that is when I got split open,” Webster said.
He says when he heard the commotion, he ran to help.
“I tried to break the fight up,” he said.
He said he heard his family being threatened.
“She started screaming and hollering and stuff because it was 2-1 out there,” he said.
He says he went to get his bat and then hit one of the men outside. He and his daughter have covered up the blood in the driveway. Webster says he remembers rolling on the road after getting shot fighting for his life.
“I was thinking that I hope he quits,” he said. “I hope he quits pretty soon.”
Now staples cover his left arm and under his shirt on his stomach. Webster says he was worried he would die on the way to the hospital.
“I got to thinking about my two youngest grandkids. They are twins, and that’s when I started fighting back,” he said.
That night Tulsa Police took several people in custody. The one charged with shooting Webster, Nicholas Cage Odom, went to the hospital after being hit by Webster and interviewed by police.
According to the police documents, he tells a different story.
Court documents say “Odom stated that after he got hit with the bat, he hears shots and takes off running” and "Odom denied shooting a firearm and told investigators that he knew who the shooter was but would not tell investigators."
According to court documents, police felt there was enough to charge him with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and as a convicted felon, it says he never should have had a gun in the first place.
“I am not mad at him or anything like that, but he will have to pay the fiddler,” Webster said.
The family is trying to raise money for his medical expenses on GoFundMe.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Odom’s arrest.