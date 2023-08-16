TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail into a midtown donut shop that hosted a drag event roughly two weeks prior.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced 24-year-old Coby Green pleaded guilty to malicious use of explosive materials.
On Oct. 15, 2022, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts.
Roughly two weeks later, someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the store, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.
The ATF later arrested Green in June of 2023 and said he was responsible for throwing the Molotov cocktail.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in his plea agreement, Green admitted that in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, 2022, he broke the glass front door of the Donut Hole, lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it inside.
“The Molotov Cocktail that Green threw into the Donut Hole was fueled by bias and had the power to burn down several businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners and the prosecution team for holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Green faces between 5 to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 or both.
Green has been and will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service until he is sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the ATF investigated the case with help with the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Fire Department.