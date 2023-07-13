UPDATE (07/13; 5:43 p.m.) — Kevin Humphrey finished treatment and walked out of the medical facility he's been staying since June.
His brother, Eric, said Kevin still has a long way to go but Kevin's attitude never suffered and the family is hopeful.
TULSA, Okla. — Eric Humphrey says if it wasn’t for Officer Kevin Talley with the Tulsa Police Department, his brother would have died.
“Officer Talley is the reason why my brother is still here,” he said.
Tulsa Police responded to a stalled car with power lines on it off Highway 169 in Talala. The was around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, just after storms sent nearly 100 mph winds through the area.
Around 2:40 a.m. a car drove through the downed lines causing them to wrap around Officer Talley's patrol car.
Kevin Humphrey came to check on the officer, who was not in the car at the time. Police say Melanie Herrera then also drove around barricades hitting the powerlines.
Police say that impact caused one of the lines to wrap around Kevin's leg and drag him down the road about 50 yards, severing his leg.
“Officer Tally not only applied tourniquets but went and checked on him and went and stayed while he was out of surgery, and then brought his kids," Eric said. "He has done it 100 times, but this one hit him different because it just missed him, and it was just down to the last second."
As Kevin recovers from the amputation, his brother describes what he means to the family in one word.
“Nucleus,” he said, meaning he the central most important part to their family unit.
He says even with the leg injury, not much has changed about him.
“He is very strong," Eric said. "He is already kind of moving around on his own. He is doing too good, still six feet above ground, horizontally."
The Humphrey family is raising money for their brother on GoFundMe, but also spreading a simple message.
“If you see red and blue, or caution or safety hazards, slow down and respect it," he said. "Number two, learn how to use a tourniquet."
Eric says it will be a long road to recovery for his brother, but they are in it together, as a family.