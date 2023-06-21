TULSA, Okla. — Eric Humphrey says if it wasn’t for Officer Kevin Tally with the Tulsa Police Department, his brother would have died.
“Officer Tally is the reason why my brother is still here,” he said.
Kevin lost his leg when helping an officer with downed power lines.
Court records say Melanie Herrera, who was driving under the influence, drove through a roadblock early Sunday after the storms, crashing into downed power lines.
Court records go on to say the downed lines hit Kevin and drug him down the road.
“Officer Tally not only applied tourniquets, but went and checked on him and went and stayed while he was out of surgery, and then brought his kids," Eric said. "He has done it 100 times, but this one hit him different because it just missed him and it was just down to the last second."
As Kevin is recovering, his brother describes what he means to the family in one word.
“Nucleus,” he said.
He says even with the leg injury, not much has changed about him.
“He is very strong," Eric said. "He is already kind of moving around on his own. He is doing too good, still six feet above ground, horizontally."
The Humphrey family is raising money for their brother on GoFundMe, but also spreading a simple message.
“If you see red and blue, or caution or safety hazards, slow down and respect it," he said. "Number two, learn how to use a tourniquet."
Eric says it will be a long road to recovery for his brother but they are in it together, as a family.