TULSA, Okla. -- A Tulsa man was indicted in federal court this week after prosecutors said he made at least 14 improvised explosive devices and possessed bomb-making materials.
Daniel Lawrence Charba, 32, of Tulsa, is charged with unlawfully making a destructive device and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to court records.
Charba was arrested in April after a man reported finding several bombs hidden under the seat of Charba's truck at an auto repair shop.
"That person who found them was in danger,” said Ashley Stephens, resident agent in charge of ATF’s Tulsa field office in April. “Had they touched them and it discharged static electricity, it most likely would have exploded.”
Authorities said more explosives and bomb-making materials were found in Charba’s home.
Charba is also facing state charges in connection with the case.