Tulsa man from Maui says there was no government notice before fires destroyed everything
Tanya Modersitzki
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
North Korea has offered its first official confirmation that it detained a U.S. soldier who bolted into its country last month. It released a statement through its propaganda outlet attributin… Read MoreNorth Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King
Broken Arrow Public Schools is offering financial incentives to help fill specialized roles within the district. Read MoreVideo: Broken Arrow Public Schools still looking to fill special education faculty positions
Firefighters said no injuries were reported. Read MoreVideo: Apartment tenants displaced after fire destroys building
Union schools are back open as students head back to class. Read MoreVideo: Union students head back to the classroom Wednesday
England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia on Wednesday, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament. Read MoreEngland beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women's World Cup final against Spain
There were no immediate reports of injuries. Read MoreVideo: Fire damages east Tulsa apartment Wednesday morning
A Tulsa apartment building was damaged following a fire Wednesday morning. Read MoreTulsa apartment building damaged after fire
Wednesday is the last day for the Sand Springs Community Services back-to-school distribution event. Read MoreWednesday last day Sand Springs Community Services back-to-school distribution event
A man is in jail after police say he threatened a QuikTrip clerk with a note and a gun, and after digging his record, FOX23 found out he has a history of robbery. Read MoreMan arrested for robbery while out on probation for robbery
Hawaii’s governor said Tuesday that the blaze that burned through the town of Lahaina on Maui last week has killed at least 101 people. Gov. Josh Green said during a news conference, We are he… Read MoreHawaii governor says death toll from Maui wildfires is 101. Follow live updates
The City of Bartlesville said the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office concluded the actions of a Bartlesville police officer who shot an armed man in early July were justified. Read MoreVideo: Officer's actions deemed justified in deadly Bartlesville officer-involved shooting
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Tulsa man wins $1M in Mega Millions drawing
-
Bartlesville girl who died due to injuries from lightning strike was rooted in faith
-
Silver Dollar City announces new Fire in the Hole attraction
-
Investigators tie Tulsa man to child porn manufacturing case using real estate website
-
Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship