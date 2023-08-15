A Tulsa man who's from Maui said his family lost everything from wildfires with zero notice from the government.

TULSA, Okla. — In Maui, the death toll is rising from what officials are calling the deadliest wildfire in a century.
 
Tulsa man from Maui says there was no government notice before fires destroyed everything
Joshua Peters has lived in Tulsa since 2005, but the Maui area will always be home.
 
He goes back every year to visit his parents and other relatives. But his visit this year won't be one he's ready to face. His childhood home is gone as a result of the wildfire's destruction.
 
Earlier this week, he received a text from a friend in Maui asking if his parents are okay. 
 
"I tried to call my parents and I got no answer," he said.
 
The power was out and telephone lines were down. He said on Sunday when he talked to his parents, they left to go take his grandmother to one of their vacation properties they rent out and to get supplies. The plan was to come back home and grab more things in case they needed to evacuate.
 
"They didn't know they needed to evacuate or that everything was gone until my sister told them," Peters said.
 
Everything was burned.
 
"My childhood home and my grandparents' home are gone. Everything is gone. Grandma's house was the hub of the family," he said.
 
Thirteen people lived in the generational home and lost everything. His uncle is a wood maker so he lost his tools. His other uncle is a fisherman and lost his nets and truck. His grandma lost her wheelchair and other medical equipment.
 
Peters said no sirens went off warning people to evacuate and the water was shut off resulting in firemen not able to try to put out the fire.
 
"They are starting to realize nothing warned them of what was going to happen," he said.
 
His family are scattered across the island at family and friend's houses seeking shelter.
 
While everyone in his home is safe, unfortunately the family pets didn't make it.
 
He's asking people to help, whether it's his family, another family, or an organization with boots on the ground because people are stuck on an isolated island.
 
To donate to the GoFundMe for Peters' family, click here.
 
Here are other organizations helping people in Maui, too:

