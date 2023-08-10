TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police said he was staring at a woman through her window.
Charles Oxford, was arrested for being a "peeping tom," police said.
FOX23 spoke with detectives who said he joins nearly a dozen others who have recently been arrested for it.
Lt. Darin Ehrenreich is the lead detective for the special victims unit.
"The biggest reason peeping tom cases are concerning to us is the potential for that behavior to escalate," Ehrenreich said.
Erhenreich said his unit didn't work this case in particular but in 2023, he said they've caught 11 people looking at someone through a window, a.k.a. peeping toms.
"They don't know who this person is, not much physical evidence left behind," he explained. "There is almost never any witnesses. It is hard to get a positive identification."
FOX23 spoke with some neighbors who live nearby who actually recognized Oxford.
They said he walked up and down the road. Sometimes in the middle of the night. In this case, the arrest and booking report said the victim saw him outside digging a hole.
"When we get a good case and we identify the suspect, the district attorney takes these cases just as serious as we do," Ehrenreich said.
Oxford is in Tulsa County Jail on a $500 bond.