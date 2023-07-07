TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man they say robbed a store while pushing another man in a wheelchair.
Alejandro Wilson was arrested Thursday around 9:30 a.m. near the Dollar General he is accused of robbing at 67th and Peoria.
Tulsa Police say he entered the store with a man in a wheelchair, picked up several items and then tried to leave without paying.
Officers say when a manager tried to stop him, he began swinging a baseball bat, threatening to kill her.
Wilson was spotted still pushing the man about a block away, carrying about a dozen items from the store.
Wilson faces charges for armed robbery and resisting arrest. Police say the man in the wheelchair was not actively involved in the crime and therefore was not arrested.